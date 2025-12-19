Thai forces unable to recover bodies from Hill 350 as Cambodia intensifies artillery attacks

The Second Army Area on Thursday (December 18) provided an update on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, reporting that the military clashes continued to intensify. Two Thai soldiers were killed, and efforts to retrieve their bodies from Hill 350 (near Prasat Ta Kwai) have been unsuccessful due to the heavy resistance from Cambodian forces.

Cambodia has been using a mix of small arms, grenades, and artillery, including BM-21 rocket systems, to target Thai positions, making it difficult for Thai forces to recover the bodies.



Updates on key border areas:

Ubon Ratchathani

Chong Bok: Both sides continued to engage sporadically, with Thai forces maintaining vigilance along the front line, and the situation remained generally stable.

Chong An Ma: Thai forces are holding their positions and ensuring security in the area.

Si Sa Ket