Thai forces unable to recover bodies from Hill 350 as Cambodia intensifies artillery attacks

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2025

The situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains tense, with Cambodian forces using heavy artillery, drones, and small arms. Thai forces still unable to retrieve two bodies.

The Second Army Area on Thursday (December 18) provided an update on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, reporting that the military clashes continued to intensify. Two Thai soldiers were killed, and efforts to retrieve their bodies from Hill 350 (near Prasat Ta Kwai) have been unsuccessful due to the heavy resistance from Cambodian forces.

Cambodia has been using a mix of small arms, grenades, and artillery, including BM-21 rocket systems, to target Thai positions, making it difficult for Thai forces to recover the bodies.


Updates on key border areas:

Ubon Ratchathani

  • Chong Bok: Both sides continued to engage sporadically, with Thai forces maintaining vigilance along the front line, and the situation remained generally stable.
  • Chong An Ma: Thai forces are holding their positions and ensuring security in the area.

Si Sa Ket

  • Sam Tae - Prasat Don Tuan: An F-16 airstrike targeted a Cambodian military base in the Pia Sabek mountain area, destroying BM-21 rocket storage sites.
  • Pha Mor-E-Daeng - Huai Ta Maria: Cambodian forces used heavy artillery, FPV drones, and bombing drones to target Thai positions, prompting counterattacks from Thai forces with artillery and grenade launchers.
  • Phu Makua: Multiple FPV drones and bombing drones from Cambodia were detected throughout the day, with continued attacks on Thai positions.

Surin

  • Chong Jom: Thai forces strengthened their positions in the area.
  • Prasat Ta Kwai: Cambodian forces continued to launch tanks, heavy artillery, and BM-21 rockets. They also employed drones for surveillance and FPV drones for attacks. Thai forces are still unable to retrieve the bodies of the two fallen soldiers from Hill 350, due to the persistent resistance from Cambodian forces.

Buriram

  • Chong Sai Takoo: Both sides have maintained forces along the entire front, engaging in periodic exchanges of artillery and small arms fire.

The Second Army Area confirmed that despite the ongoing violence, they continue to monitor and protect Thai sovereignty and the safety of the people in these areas, with efforts to reclaim control of critical zones in place.

