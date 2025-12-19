Thai forces unable to recover bodies from Hill 350 as Cambodia intensifies artillery attacks

The Second Army Area on Thursday (December 18) provided an update on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, reporting that the military clashes continued to intensify. Two Thai soldiers were killed, and efforts to retrieve their bodies from Hill 350 (near Prasat Ta Kwai) have been unsuccessful due to the heavy resistance from Cambodian forces.
Cambodia has been using a mix of small arms, grenades, and artillery, including BM-21 rocket systems, to target Thai positions, making it difficult for Thai forces to recover the bodies.
Ubon Ratchathani
Si Sa Ket
Surin
Buriram
The Second Army Area confirmed that despite the ongoing violence, they continue to monitor and protect Thai sovereignty and the safety of the people in these areas, with efforts to reclaim control of critical zones in place.