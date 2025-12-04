Myanmar demolishes high-rise in crackdown on Chinese-backed online scammers

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2025

Myanmar's military destroys high-rise in Shwe Kokko, targeting 63-64 buildings linked to Chinese-backed online scammers; 1 building already destroyed.

On Thursday (December 4), Myanmar's military, led by the 44th Infantry Division, in coordination with the Border Guard Force (BGF) and the Ministry of Border Affairs of Kayin State, demolished a 13-storey building within the Shwe Kokko Special Economic Zone, located in Myawaddy district, Kayin State, Myanmar. 

This area, directly across from Thailand’s Mae Sot district in Tak province, is a key gateway for cross-border trade.

 

Myanmar demolishes high-rise in crackdown on Chinese-backed online scammers

On December 3, Myanmar and Kayin forces had already successfully destroyed one building, which garnered significant attention from both Thai and Myanmar residents. This demolition is part of Myanmar's ongoing strategy to eliminate properties linked to online scam operations run by Chinese-backed businesses. 

Initial checks by Thai authorities revealed that no casualties or damage had occurred on the Thai side.

Myanmar demolishes high-rise in crackdown on Chinese-backed online scammers

Myanmar authorities have confirmed their intention to continue demolishing 63-64 such buildings in the region. The operation, aimed at targeting scam-related structures, is expected to take several months. 

Thai security officials anticipate further demolitions on December 4, with careful planning to ensure no impact on the nearby communities in Shwe Kokko.

