Myanmar demolishes high-rise in crackdown on Chinese-backed online scammers

On Thursday (December 4), Myanmar's military, led by the 44th Infantry Division, in coordination with the Border Guard Force (BGF) and the Ministry of Border Affairs of Kayin State, demolished a 13-storey building within the Shwe Kokko Special Economic Zone, located in Myawaddy district, Kayin State, Myanmar.

This area, directly across from Thailand’s Mae Sot district in Tak province, is a key gateway for cross-border trade.