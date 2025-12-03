PM announces continued efforts against transnational crime and scammers

He emphasized that the government’s actions were not intended to garner political advantage but were focused on ensuring the rule of law and public safety. “We will not stop simply because we’ve seized billions in assets. This is not about taking a break; it’s about continuing operations until everything is properly resolved,” he said, highlighting the persistent nature of these crimes and their evolving methods.

At the conclusion of his statement, Anutin reassured the public, stating, “The communication between the government, myself, and all relevant agencies is aligned on this matter at all times. We confirm our unwavering support for the actions being taken. The officials carrying out these duties face significant risks, and their morale and encouragement are essential. When they receive trust and confidence from the people, they will be empowered. We fear that the public may not fully understand our efforts, but we’ve proven time and again that we work every day, and we will continue to expand our operations. We will never stop our fight for the safety of the people and the country.”

AMLO has been working closely with other agencies to investigate and address crimes related to scammers, particularly those involving call center scams, which are a form of transnational organised crime. As part of these efforts, the Transaction Committee has approved the seizure and freezing of assets linked to major crimes within this network. The following cases are currently under investigation:

Case involving Mr. Chen Zhi and associates

Case involving Mr. Kok An and associates

Case involving Ms. Tangthai and associates

Case involving Mr. Uangkun and associates

The total value of the seized assets exceeds 10 billion Baht.



Prime Minister Rejects Suggestion of Asset Seizure for Political Gain

In response to questions about the ongoing operation and the seizure of over 10 billion Baht in assets from scammers, Anutin clarified that the operation was a joint effort between the police and AMLO, in line with the government's policies. When asked if the operation was intended to serve as a political achievement, he firmly stated, “This is not about restoring the government’s image; it’s about doing the necessary work every day. If any government is committed to fighting these crimes and works alongside the agencies responsible, we can prevent, halt, and prosecute them.”

Anutin reassured the public that the government's efforts would not diminish and that the crackdown on scammers would continue. “We will remain focused, and with ongoing collaboration, we will ensure that no one escapes the law,” he concluded.