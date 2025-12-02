AMLO Seizes Assets of ‘Chen Zhi’, ‘Kok An’, and ‘Ben Smith’ Networks Worth Billions

1. Chen Zhi Case: AMLO discovered the online fraud network, human trafficking, and money laundering activities involving digital currency, with a significant operational base in Cambodia. Chen Zhi is linked to the Prince Holding Group, a multinational business group in Cambodia. The fraud and criminal networks are interconnected and employ money laundering methods, converting currencies between countries into digital assets. AMLO has found individuals related to this case with financial connections to the transnational criminal network, which operates a hybrid scam, using various methods to deceive victims into transferring money via bank accounts.

In this case, the Transaction Committee ordered the seizure of 102 items (e.g., land, cash, branded goods, and jewelry), with a total value of approximately 373 million baht.

2. Kok An Case: This case stems from the arrest of individuals involved in a transnational criminal organization and money laundering, including Ms. Parichat and others, in which Ms. Charlotte (the victim) was deceived and suffered financial loss.

Investigation expanded to reveal links between the perpetrators in a transnational organized crime network, with operations based in Cambodia, such as buildings 25 floors, 18 floors, Hiso Building, and Crown Casino, where account owners had to scan their faces to confirm transactions. Kok An, a Cambodian national, owns these locations.