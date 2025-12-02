AMLO Seizes Assets of ‘Chen Zhi’, ‘Kok An’, and ‘Ben Smith’ Networks Worth Billions

On 2 December 2025, the Transaction Committee of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) announced the decision to seize and freeze assets of Chen Zhi, Kok An, and Ben Smith’s networks, with a total value of over 10 billion baht. This decision was made during the 13th/2025 meeting of the Transaction Committee on 2 December 2025 to target assets related to cybercrime operations and scamming, which are part of transnational organized crime. The assets seized include 289 items, totaling approximately 10,165 million baht. These assets are detailed as follows:
1. Chen Zhi Case: AMLO discovered the online fraud network, human trafficking, and money laundering activities involving digital currency, with a significant operational base in Cambodia. Chen Zhi is linked to the Prince Holding Group, a multinational business group in Cambodia. The fraud and criminal networks are interconnected and employ money laundering methods, converting currencies between countries into digital assets. AMLO has found individuals related to this case with financial connections to the transnational criminal network, which operates a hybrid scam, using various methods to deceive victims into transferring money via bank accounts.
In this case, the Transaction Committee ordered the seizure of 102 items (e.g., land, cash, branded goods, and jewelry), with a total value of approximately 373 million baht.
2. Kok An Case: This case stems from the arrest of individuals involved in a transnational criminal organization and money laundering, including Ms. Parichat and others, in which Ms. Charlotte (the victim) was deceived and suffered financial loss.
Investigation expanded to reveal links between the perpetrators in a transnational organized crime network, with operations based in Cambodia, such as buildings 25 floors, 18 floors, Hiso Building, and Crown Casino, where account owners had to scan their faces to confirm transactions. Kok An, a Cambodian national, owns these locations.
The investigation found a fraud network involved in cybercrime, with money being transferred via bank accounts and then used to purchase assets. The assets were held by affiliated individuals in Thailand.
The Transaction Committee has ordered the seizure and freezing of 90 items (e.g., land, and bank account funds) with a total value of approximately 467 million baht.
3. Ms. Tangthai Case: Ms. Tangthai and her group deceived victims by claiming they had information about the shipment of illegal goods from Chiang Rai to China. The victims had bank accounts involved in illegal money laundering and were subject to investigation. The investigation revealed that Ms. Tangthai was authorized to conduct transactions involving Leak Yim, who is closely associated with a Cambodian criminal network. This group of scammers was involved in deceiving victims, and the financial trail links back to Ben Smith.
The Transaction Committee has ordered the seizure and freezing of 66 items (e.g., land, condominiums, securities, and bank account funds) with a total value of approximately 9,279 million baht.
4. Mr. Ue Angkoon Case: This case involves a scam group that persuaded the public to invest in stock trading through a Line group called "Investment Strategy", which provided information on profits to entice people to invest. After gaining the victims' trust, they decided to invest via the ULELA Max app.
Investigations expanded and revealed that the funds obtained from fraudulent investments were converted into digital currency (USDT), which was then transferred to digital wallets linked to the transnational criminal network of Cambodian companies.
The Transaction Committee has ordered the seizure and freezing of 31 items (e.g., cash and funds in bank accounts) with a total value of approximately 46 million baht.