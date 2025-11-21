Thai Police Block 75,250 Sites, Seize THB 2.4 Billion in Cybercrime Blitz

Authorities announce massive asset seizures and arrests across the kingdom, targeting online fraud and vast electronic gambling networks rooted in money laundering operations.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) have announced a major success in the crackdown on technology crime, revealing the seizure of assets worth over 2.4 billion baht and the blocking of tens of thousands of illegal online URLs.

During a press conference held on Friday, Pol Lt Gen Trairong Pewpan, Deputy Inspector General and Deputy Director of the Police Cyber Task Force (PCT), detailed the results of operations conducted between 1st October and 18th November 2025.

The police confirmed that a total of 75,250 illegal URLs were reported for immediate blocking via the Automated Fast Closure (AFC) system.

Platforms targeted included Facebook Pages, Websites, Line, and TikTok, with over 9,200 URLs combined blocked on the latter two platforms alone.

In the area of online gambling alone, the operation resulted in 956 arrests and 1,003 suspects detained.

Furthermore, the PCT’s War Room successfully froze funds worth over 202.5 million baht in 475 cases of fraud between August and mid-November 2025.