Thai Police Block 75,250 Sites, Seize THB 2.4 Billion in Cybercrime Blitz

Authorities announce massive asset seizures and arrests across the kingdom, targeting online fraud and vast electronic gambling networks rooted in money laundering operations.
The Royal Thai Police (RTP) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) have announced a major success in the crackdown on technology crime, revealing the seizure of assets worth over 2.4 billion baht and the blocking of tens of thousands of illegal online URLs.
During a press conference held on Friday, Pol Lt Gen Trairong Pewpan, Deputy Inspector General and Deputy Director of the Police Cyber Task Force (PCT), detailed the results of operations conducted between 1st October and 18th November 2025.
The police confirmed that a total of 75,250 illegal URLs were reported for immediate blocking via the Automated Fast Closure (AFC) system.
Platforms targeted included Facebook Pages, Websites, Line, and TikTok, with over 9,200 URLs combined blocked on the latter two platforms alone.
In the area of online gambling alone, the operation resulted in 956 arrests and 1,003 suspects detained.
Furthermore, the PCT’s War Room successfully froze funds worth over 202.5 million baht in 475 cases of fraud between August and mid-November 2025.
The briefing highlighted two major busts that targeted the financial heart of the criminal enterprises, including the takedown of the SBOBET.LIVE and UFACLUB1 networks in Bangkok, and the 'Heng168' gambling ring in Chiang Mai.
These operations resulted in the seizure of over 30.3 million baht in cash, luxury assets, and the freezing of a further 60 million baht in associated criminal wealth.
Wittaya Neetitham, assistant secretary- general and spokesman for AMLO, confirmed the total asset value frozen through money laundering prosecutions in the current fiscal year (2025) reached 2,411,217,828 baht.
The primary underlying criminal activities driving these cases remain illegal drugs, electronic gambling, and public fraud.
Dr Darunwan Charnpipattanachai, advisor to the Subcommittee, used the opportunity to issue a strong warning to the public, stressing the risks associated with technology crime.
She specifically cautioned against schemes inviting people to gamble or invest through platforms that often use exaggerated advertising.
Dr Darunwan urged citizens to be extremely careful when using social media and to never open bank accounts (known as "mule accounts") for criminal third parties.
She condensed her advice into the public safety initiative, recommending adherence to the "seven no's":
"No strange investments, no talking to strangers, no transferring money to strange accounts, no believing strange stories, no answering strange calls, no clicking strange links, and no adding strange LINE accounts."
Lt Gen Trairong concluded by assuring the public that the RTP would continue its "strict and relentless" crackdown on cybercrime, particularly online gambling, and vowed to aggressively enforce money laundering laws to strip criminals of their illicit assets.