Thailand failing to curb scam gangs as ‘elite big names’ take bribes, says ACT chief

Dr Mana Nimitmongkol, chairman of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT), has warned that Thailand continues to fail in its fight against scam syndicates, online gambling networks, grey businesses and money laundering because the country’s most powerful figures are allegedly taking bribes and protecting criminal groups.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mana said the “dark power and connections” behind these networks mean authorities end up catching only small operators, while the masterminds remain untouched.

He cited a growing number of scandals involving ministers, MPs, a former national police chief and more than 200 police officers linked to online gambling, narcotics trafficking, underground businesses and corruption. These cases, he said, were reinforced by whistleblowing from former deputy national police chief Surachet Hakparn.