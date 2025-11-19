Myanmar forces seize Shwe Kokko scam hub, detaining over 300 Chinese nationals

On November 19, 2025, reporters along the Thai–Myanmar border in Tak province confirmed that the Myanmar military, Myawaddy police, and the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) launched a major operation to take control of the scam-city complex in Shwe Kokko, Myawaddy Township, Karen State.
The compound sits opposite Ban Wang Pha in Mae Ramat district and Ban Wang Kaew and Mae Pa in Mae Sot district, Tak province.
Authorities detained 346 foreign nationals, most of them Chinese, and held them inside a secured building. Myanmar officers also seized a large quantity of illegal-operation equipment, including computers, laptops, and mobile phones, which will be examined as evidence for further action. The area has been sealed off to prevent foreign nationals from fleeing.
BGF officials stated that Shwe Kokko is now under tight control:
The Myanmar Army, BGF, and Myawaddy police will continue their crackdown on scam networks in the region.
There were additional reports that Myanmar forces, together with the BGF (also known as the Karen Border Guard Force), continued demolishing the Chinese-run “KK Park” scam complex in the Aeng Jemeang area of Myawaddy.
The site lies directly across from Ban Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung, Village 9, Mae Ku subdistrict, Mae Sot district, Thailand.
Continuous detonations used to destroy the compound caused significant damage to Thai homes, with metal debris and concrete fragments flying over the Moei River onto the Thai side. Loud explosions and tremors have also caused severe psychological distress among Thai border residents.
On the evening of November 18, 2025, Myanmar forces detonated explosives twice at administrative buildings inside KK Park. The shockwaves shook nearby Thai communities and damaged at least five houses, including:
Residents report that house damage from border-side explosions has become increasingly frequent.