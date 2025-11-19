Myanmar forces seize Shwe Kokko scam hub, detaining over 300 Chinese nationals

On November 19, 2025, reporters along the Thai–Myanmar border in Tak province confirmed that the Myanmar military, Myawaddy police, and the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) launched a major operation to take control of the scam-city complex in Shwe Kokko, Myawaddy Township, Karen State.



The compound sits opposite Ban Wang Pha in Mae Ramat district and Ban Wang Kaew and Mae Pa in Mae Sot district, Tak province.

Authorities detained 346 foreign nationals, most of them Chinese, and held them inside a secured building. Myanmar officers also seized a large quantity of illegal-operation equipment, including computers, laptops, and mobile phones, which will be examined as evidence for further action. The area has been sealed off to prevent foreign nationals from fleeing.

