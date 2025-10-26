Myanmar, BGF troops blast KK Park building on day three

Myanmar troops and Border Guard Forces (BGF) continued their third consecutive day of operations to eradicate online scam networks at the Chinese-run KK Park project in Myawaddy, opposite Mae Ku Tha Sung Mai village in Tak’s Mae Sot district on At October 25.

Troops from BGF’s Area 2 Command and the Karen National Army (KNA) Area 2 Command, supported by Myanmar’s 22nd Light Infantry Division, detonated one explosive at a newly constructed building within the Chinese Special Economic Zone in KK Park (MU 534382) at 6.56pm, resulting in the total destruction of the structure .

The coordinated operation aims to demolish all new buildings in the southern section of the complex, believed to be part of the main scam network. The plan is to first destroy unfinished or peripheral buildings before targeting the central structures that house the core operations of the syndicates.