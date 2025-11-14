Demolition of buildings underway in KK Park linked to online crimes

Authorities have so far demolished 110 buildings in Zone (A) as part of an ongoing operation to clear the area.
Foreign nationals involved in online scams, gambling, and other illegal activities had reportedly entered Myanmar illegally via border routes through neighbouring countries, including Thailand, and settled in KK Park, Myawady Township, Karen State.
Officials said these individuals have been identified, investigated, and systematically handed over to their respective countries in accordance with legal procedures.
The operation includes dismantling and clearing all buildings used by the groups in KK Park to prevent any further criminal activities. Zone (A) alone contains 148 buildings, and all of them will be demolished. Out of the total 635 buildings across the three zones, 525 remain to be demolished, authorities said.
In addition, Zone (B) also has seven units of one-story residential buildings, 29 units of two-story residential buildings, five units of three-story residential buildings, seven units of four-story buildings under construction, five units of five-story buildings under construction, and 20 units of one-story warehouses, totalling 73.
Similarly, Zone (C) also has 33 units of one-story residential buildings, 216 units of two-story residential buildings, 42 units of three-story residential buildings, 39 units of four-story residential buildings, 12 units of five-story residential buildings, four units of six-story residential buildings, one basketball court, two hospitals, one unit of two-story SPA building, one unit of one-story SPA building, five units of two-story shopping malls, one unit of two-story supermarket, one unit of one-story supermarket, one unit of five-story hotel, one unit of four-story hotel, 35 units of one-story warehouses, two clinics, one unit of two-story glass building, one unit of two-story club, one unit of two-story KTV.
There are two units of one-story kitchens, one water tank, six units of one-story warehouses, and five units of one-story residential blocks, totalling 414.
90 % of the foreign nationals who illegally entered the KK Park area through border routes and committed online gambling and crimes were mostly from Thailand, and the majority of them crossed the border through Thailand.
It is reported that Thai traders supplied and sold materials, generators, Internet Starlink devices, consumer goods and basic food products, fuel and other supplies needed for the buildings used in the three zones where online gambling, online fraud and crimes were committed in the KK Park area through illegal channels.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network