Demolition of buildings underway in KK Park linked to online crimes

Authorities have so far demolished 110 buildings in Zone (A) as part of an ongoing operation to clear the area.

Foreign nationals involved in online scams, gambling, and other illegal activities had reportedly entered Myanmar illegally via border routes through neighbouring countries, including Thailand, and settled in KK Park, Myawady Township, Karen State.

Officials said these individuals have been identified, investigated, and systematically handed over to their respective countries in accordance with legal procedures.

The operation includes dismantling and clearing all buildings used by the groups in KK Park to prevent any further criminal activities. Zone (A) alone contains 148 buildings, and all of them will be demolished. Out of the total 635 buildings across the three zones, 525 remain to be demolished, authorities said.