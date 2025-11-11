Myanmar Police delegation attends 43rd ASEANAPOL Conference in Bangkok

Police chiefs, deputy chiefs, and senior officers from the ten ASEAN member states participated in the annual conference, together with representatives from the ASEANAPOL Secretariat, observer countries, and partner organisations.
These included Australia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Interpol, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Canada, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), France, Fiji, Timor-Leste, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Italy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Gulf Cooperation Council Police (GCCPOL).
The conference featured Commission A, B, and C meetings, where discussions centred on strengthening regional cooperation against drug trafficking, terrorism, the illegal arms trade, human trafficking, wildlife crimes, financial crimes, cybercrimes, and maritime crimes.
Participants also discussed enhancing the Electronic ASEANAPOL Database System (e-ADS), mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, officer exchange programmes, and the ASEAN Police Forensic Science Network (APFSN).
During the first plenary session, Myanmar Police Chief Lt-Gen Win Zaw Moe, who chaired the 42nd ASEANAPOL Conference, delivered the opening address and presented a report on the implementation of the 42nd Joint Communiqué before officially handing over the ASEANAPOL chairmanship to the Chief of the Royal Thai Police.
Subsequent sessions focused on further discussions among ASEAN member delegations, observer countries, and partner organisations to strengthen police cooperation and capacity-building to combat transnational crime.
The second plenary session, held on 6 November, reviewed the outcomes of the Commission meetings and finalised the 43rd Joint Communiqué, which was signed by the heads of delegation from all ten ASEAN member states. The conference also adopted the Bangkok Joint Declaration on Eliminating Scam Centres Linked to Trafficking in Persons for Forced Criminality as an annexe to the communiqué.
The Myanmar delegation returned to Yangon by air on the evening of 7 November.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network