Myanmar Police delegation attends 43rd ASEANAPOL Conference in Bangkok

Police chiefs, deputy chiefs, and senior officers from the ten ASEAN member states participated in the annual conference, together with representatives from the ASEANAPOL Secretariat, observer countries, and partner organisations.

These included Australia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Interpol, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Canada, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), France, Fiji, Timor-Leste, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Italy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Gulf Cooperation Council Police (GCCPOL).