Thailand Solidifies Global Medical Hub Status as Russian Interest Surges

New data reveals Thailand is a top-three global destination for medical travel, with spa and diagnostic searches leading a record-breaking Q4.

Thailand is rapidly cementing its reputation as a world-leading medical and wellness hub, with new data showing the kingdom is now a top-three global destination for international patients seeking treatment abroad.

According to the Medical Tourism Overseas Q4 2025 report by Yango Ads, Thailand has seen an 8% year-on-year increase in medical-related search queries.

The country’s sophisticated healthcare infrastructure is proving a major draw for Russian-speaking travellers, who now rank Thailand as a primary choice for elective procedures and preventative care.

A Sanctuary for Wellness and Diagnostics

The shift towards "health-first" travel is stark. Search queries for destination spa treatments in Thailand soared by 45% compared to the previous year, accounting for a staggering 67% of all medical tourism searches from the Russian-speaking market.

Beyond luxury wellness, there is a growing trend for clinical services, with health diagnostics and dental treatments following closely as the most sought-after medical categories.

This highlights a transition in traveller behaviour, where visitors increasingly combine traditional leisure holidays with high-quality, cost-effective medical check-ups.

