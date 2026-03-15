Thailand Solidifies Global Medical Hub Status as Russian Interest Surges

New data reveals Thailand is a top-three global destination for medical travel, with spa and diagnostic searches leading a record-breaking Q4.
Thailand is rapidly cementing its reputation as a world-leading medical and wellness hub, with new data showing the kingdom is now a top-three global destination for international patients seeking treatment abroad.
According to the Medical Tourism Overseas Q4 2025 report by Yango Ads, Thailand has seen an 8% year-on-year increase in medical-related search queries.
The country’s sophisticated healthcare infrastructure is proving a major draw for Russian-speaking travellers, who now rank Thailand as a primary choice for elective procedures and preventative care.
A Sanctuary for Wellness and Diagnostics
The shift towards "health-first" travel is stark. Search queries for destination spa treatments in Thailand soared by 45% compared to the previous year, accounting for a staggering 67% of all medical tourism searches from the Russian-speaking market.
Beyond luxury wellness, there is a growing trend for clinical services, with health diagnostics and dental treatments following closely as the most sought-after medical categories.
This highlights a transition in traveller behaviour, where visitors increasingly combine traditional leisure holidays with high-quality, cost-effective medical check-ups.
The Leading Winter Favourite
While medical tourism provides a high-value boost to the economy, Thailand remains a dominant force in the general travel sector.
It currently ranks as the number one destination in Southeast Asia for Russian speakers, outperforming regional rivals such as Vietnam and Japan.
In the final quarter of 2025, overall search volumes grew by 10% following a massive 49% surge in Q3. Globally, Thailand trails only major hubs like Turkey and the UAE, maintaining its status as a "winter favourite" for those escaping colder climates.
Beyond Bangkok: The Rise of Chiang Mai and Krabi
While Phuket and Pattaya remain firm favourites, "emerging" destinations are seeing significant momentum:
Chiang Mai: Searches surged by 24%, driven by cooler weather and festive events.
Krabi: Recorded a 16% increase, bolstered by its proximity to Phuket and a growing desire for nature-oriented retreats.
Bangkok: Interest rose by 8%, supported by a mix of business activities and high-end medical facilities.
The "Last-Minute" Villa Trend
The report also identifies a distinct shift in how travellers book and stay. There is a clear preference for privacy and space, with villas accounting for 69% of all non-hotel accommodation searches.
This trend is particularly popular with families and "long-stay" visitors.
Furthermore, spontaneity is the new norm. An incredible 95% of searches were for last-minute trips, reflecting a reliance on digital ecosystems and dynamic pricing.
"Thailand continues to demonstrate exceptional appeal," says Neha Dawar, Business Development Manager at Yango Ads Thailand. "As competition intensifies, data-driven strategies are becoming essential. Our AI-powered platforms help businesses reach high-value audiences at the precise moment they are looking for that perfect blend of medical care and tropical leisure."