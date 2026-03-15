Five Thai destinations make TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2026

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said five experience-led destinations in Thailand had been named among TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2026, a list of 100 standout destinations announced on March 12. The Thai entries were DaiDib DaiDee in Nan, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, The Blue Jasmine Train, Khao Yai Art Forest and Dib Bangkok.
Thapanee said DaiDib DaiDee, a small farm stay in Pua district of Nan, stood out for offering visitors a close-to-nature experience rooted in local life and community traditions. The TIME entry, written by freelance travel writer Johanna Read, described the retreat as an intimate off-grid stay where guests can join daily farm activities and immerse themselves in a slower rural way of life.
She said the other four Thai locations reflected the breadth of the country’s tourism appeal, spanning heritage hospitality, luxury rail travel and contemporary art.
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, was recognised as it marks its 150th anniversary this year. TIME highlighted the hotel’s blend of long-standing service, regular reinvention and its “Unfolding Legacies” anniversary programme, which runs through March 2027.
The Blue Jasmine Train was selected as one of Thailand’s newest high-end travel experiences, offering a nine-day journey between Bangkok and Chiang Mai for just 37 passengers aboard restored heritage sleeper carriages, alongside curated cultural stops and off-train activities.
Khao Yai Art Forest was recognised for combining contemporary art with land regeneration across a vast open-air site near Khao Yai National Park. TIME singled out major installations including Fujiko Nakaya’s Fog Landscape #48435 and an upcoming monumental earthwork by Delcy Morelos.
Dib Bangkok was also named on the list for its role in Bangkok’s rising contemporary art scene. TIME described it as a new museum that brings together Thai and international works in a redesigned warehouse space shaped by architect Kulapat Yantrasast.
Thapanee said the recognition showed how Thailand’s tourism offer continued to evolve through distinctive, experience-based destinations that connect visitors with culture, creativity, heritage and local communities. From a farm stay in Nan to a landmark hotel, a luxury train and two art destinations, the selections highlighted the growing international appeal of immersive travel in Thailand.