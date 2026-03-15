Five Thai destinations make TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2026

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said five experience-led destinations in Thailand had been named among TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2026, a list of 100 standout destinations announced on March 12. The Thai entries were DaiDib DaiDee in Nan, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, The Blue Jasmine Train, Khao Yai Art Forest and Dib Bangkok.

Nan farm stay wins global recognition

Thapanee said DaiDib DaiDee, a small farm stay in Pua district of Nan, stood out for offering visitors a close-to-nature experience rooted in local life and community traditions. The TIME entry, written by freelance travel writer Johanna Read, described the retreat as an intimate off-grid stay where guests can join daily farm activities and immerse themselves in a slower rural way of life.