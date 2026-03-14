TAT pushes domestic travel to cushion Middle East fallout

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is joining forces with the private sector to set up a war room to manage the impact of the Middle East crisis, while also preparing to propose the revival of a buy-one-get-one campaign to stimulate foreign arrivals. Under the scheme, international tourists who purchase tickets to Thailand would receive domestic flight tickets from the government. At the same time, TAT is pushing domestic tourism alongside the Let's go halves Plus programme to encourage Thais to travel within the country.





Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said TAT is preparing measures to deal with the tourism impact of the unrest in the Middle East by establishing a special task force, or war room, to monitor and manage the crisis closely.

The task force will develop a Tourism Intelligence Dashboard to track key data, including flights, oil prices, operating costs, load factors, airline seat management and market sentiment, all of which affect the tourism industry.