Thais emerge as leading ‘foodie’ travellers in regional Agoda study

New Agoda research shows one in five Thai tourists now travel primarily for food, as culinary experiences become a top-three regional motivator.

Thai travellers have secured a spot among Asia’s most dedicated culinary explorers, according to new data from Agoda. The digital travel platform’s ‘Agoda 2026 Travel Outlook Report’ reveals that one in five Thai tourists now considers the pursuit of new dining experiences a primary motivator for their trips.

The shift towards "foodie" tourism is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the regional travel industry.

A growing number of Asian holidaymakers are now selecting destinations specifically to satisfy their palates, suggesting that gastronomy and local dining culture are increasingly dictating where people go, what activities they choose, and where they book their stay.

Agoda’s findings highlight a dramatic shift in consumer behaviour.

Nationally and regionally, "culinary experiences" have climbed into the top three primary motivations for travel, a significant leap from its sixth-place ranking just last year.

