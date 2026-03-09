Thais emerge as leading ‘foodie’ travellers in regional Agoda study

New Agoda research shows one in five Thai tourists now travel primarily for food, as culinary experiences become a top-three regional motivator.
Thai travellers have secured a spot among Asia’s most dedicated culinary explorers, according to new data from Agoda. The digital travel platform’s ‘Agoda 2026 Travel Outlook Report’ reveals that one in five Thai tourists now considers the pursuit of new dining experiences a primary motivator for their trips.
The shift towards "foodie" tourism is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the regional travel industry.
A growing number of Asian holidaymakers are now selecting destinations specifically to satisfy their palates, suggesting that gastronomy and local dining culture are increasingly dictating where people go, what activities they choose, and where they book their stay.
Agoda’s findings highlight a dramatic shift in consumer behaviour.
Nationally and regionally, "culinary experiences" have climbed into the top three primary motivations for travel, a significant leap from its sixth-place ranking just last year.
Regional Rankings
Taiwanese travellers lead the pack, with nearly half (47%) identifying food as their core reason for travel. This reflects the deep-rooted importance of Taiwan’s own world-renowned food culture and its influence on how its citizens plan their international itineraries.
Travellers from Vietnam (35%) and South Korea (34%) followed in second and third place respectively, both demonstrating a keen appetite for discovering diverse and bold flavours while abroad.
Malaysia (33%) and Japan (32%) also featured strongly, rounding out the top five and cementing food as a critical factor in their travel planning.
The top eight "foodie" nations were completed by Indonesia (31%), Thailand (20%), and India (8%), all showing a heightened interest in exploring global cuisines.
Connecting Through Cuisine
Akaporn Rodkong, director for Thailand and Indochina at Agoda, noted that food serves as a vital bridge between a traveller and their destination.
“Food has become an essential experience that helps travellers feel more connected to where they are visiting,” Akaporn said. “Across this region, many are choosing destinations based on the specific flavours they wish to taste and the culinary stories they want to experience. The fact that Thai travellers rank amongst the region’s top culinary explorers reflects a growing and continuous interest in discovering new tastes and food cultures.”