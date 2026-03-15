Yingge dance festival deepens China-Thailand cultural ties

A familiar scene unfolded in the district of Phanat Nikhom in Chonburi province, where the beats of drums and clashing of cymbals resounded along the roadside, and Yingge performers with colourful makeup and elaborate costumes hopped forward while striking their two wooden hammers together to the rhythm.

Running from Feb 28 to March 1, the second Phanat Nikhom Yingge Festival attracted seven participating teams, including Nigou Yingge Team from Puning, China's Guangdong province, as well as Thai teams from Nakhon Sawan, Udon Thani, and Chonburi, marking a significant moment in the ongoing cultural dialogues between the two countries.

The Yingge dance, an artful fusion of drama, dance and martial arts, has long been popular in Guangdong's Chaoshan region and is a Chinese national intangible cultural heritage.

District chief Chayapol Rattanavisuthikul said at the opening ceremony of the festival that the art form was introduced to Thailand by Chinese migrants over a century ago and has since flourished, gradually developing into one of the most important local cultural symbols, adding that it has been incorporated into the local curriculum.