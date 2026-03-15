Yingge dance festival deepens China-Thailand cultural ties

A familiar scene unfolded in the district of Phanat Nikhom in Chonburi province, where the beats of drums and clashing of cymbals resounded along the roadside, and Yingge performers with colourful makeup and elaborate costumes hopped forward while striking their two wooden hammers together to the rhythm.
Running from Feb 28 to March 1, the second Phanat Nikhom Yingge Festival attracted seven participating teams, including Nigou Yingge Team from Puning, China's Guangdong province, as well as Thai teams from Nakhon Sawan, Udon Thani, and Chonburi, marking a significant moment in the ongoing cultural dialogues between the two countries.
The Yingge dance, an artful fusion of drama, dance and martial arts, has long been popular in Guangdong's Chaoshan region and is a Chinese national intangible cultural heritage.
District chief Chayapol Rattanavisuthikul said at the opening ceremony of the festival that the art form was introduced to Thailand by Chinese migrants over a century ago and has since flourished, gradually developing into one of the most important local cultural symbols, adding that it has been incorporated into the local curriculum.
"We hope to use this festival as a platform to promote cultural exchanges between Thailand and China," said Chayapol.
On the opening day, Chinese and Thai Yingge teams paraded through the streets and alleys, taking turns to perform as the sounds of drums, footsteps and shouts filled the air.
Zhang Zhongbing, the coach of Nigou Yingge Team, says that the team, consisting of about 40 members, was invited to Thailand for the first time. "It is truly a rare opportunity to perform alongside local teams overseas. We are learning from each other and making progress together," he adds.
As the parade proceeded, joyful dance movements and bursts of firecrackers lifted the atmosphere to a climax, drawing gasps and prolonged applause from the crowd.
Seventeen-year-old local performer Thana Suanchan took part in the festival for the second year. Noting that this year's event was larger in scale than last year's, Thana says he didn't feel tired at all after seeing so many people come to watch.
The dedication and enthusiasm of the Thai performers also impressed Zhang Gonghai, the Nigou Yingge team member with more than 15 years of experience. Despite the language barrier, he says the two sides had in-depth exchanges on facial painting and performing techniques.
The spectacle drew a crowd of Thai locals and tourists, who were captivated by the dynamic and graceful movements of the performers and experienced firsthand the unique charm of traditional culture.
Kanokporn Ruangwoot, a local audience member who followed the parade all the way, says that she has known and loved Yingge performances since childhood.
"The Yingge dance can be regarded as the most iconic tradition of Phanat Nikhom. There are always Yingge performances during festivals, and local people share a very strong bond with it," she says.
Chen Yuntao, a 30-year-old Chinese spectator from Shantou city, Guangdong, drove specially from Bangkok to watch the performance with his family and friends. He says the performances here reminded him strongly of those in his hometown, giving him a strong sense of familiarity.
Chonburi governor Naris Niramaiwong, who presided over the opening ceremony of the Yingge festival, says that the province will promote Yingge as one of Phanat Nikhom's most distinctive cultural symbols, using it as an important lever to boost the local community economy and tourism.
China Daily