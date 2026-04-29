Royal Rainmaking chief resigns, alleges unusual approach over aircraft repair budget

Rachen Silparaya, director-general of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, submitted his resignation on Wednesday after being transferred from his post by the Cabinet, saying he had decided to leave the civil service before retirement.

Rachen said he had originally planned to step down closer to retirement, but chose to leave earlier after discussions with his family. He said he did not want to elaborate on the transfer itself, describing it as a decision taken by senior figures and saying he wished to avoid turning the issue into a wider controversy.

The most closely watched part of his statement was his claim that he had received a number of unusual attempts to arrange meetings in recent days. He alleged that several calls were made seeking discussions about aircraft repair matters, but said the people who eventually appeared were not the same individuals who had originally made contact. He said he had records of the contacts.