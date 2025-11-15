Royal Rainmaking Department deploys AI to enhance nationwide cloud-seeding efficiency, aiming to become ASEAN’s leading model

Rachen Silparaya, Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, revealed that the department is planning to upgrade its operations centre into a Smart Weather Modification Center, integrating satellite technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve rainmaking efficiency across Thailand.

The department also aims to expand international cooperation so that Thailand’s royal rainmaking system becomes a regional model for ASEAN.

Recently, the department paid tribute to the immeasurable benevolence of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the Father of Royal Rainmaking, who initiated the royal rainmaking project to alleviate the hardships of farmers and people across the country.

His Majesty dedicated his ingenuity and relentless effort to developing techniques to stimulate rainfall—an innovation that has served Thai agriculture and national water management for over 70 years.

To honour this legacy, the department organised the exhibition “70 Years of Royal Rainmaking: Continuing the Vision of the Father of Royal Rainmaking for the People of the King”, showcasing His Majesty King Rama IX’s brilliance and the technological evolution of Thailand’s rainmaking operations. The exhibition runs from November 14–16, 2025 at Siam Paragon.