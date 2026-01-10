Early snap election speculation emerges within Takaichi's LDP

The prime minister apparently aims to strengthen the momentum for implementing her policy measures by winning the election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

As there are both positive and negative views within the LDP about dissolving the Lower House at an early date, Takaichi is expected to carefully assess the situation before making a final decision.

Some in the LDP are speculating that a Lower House election will be held on Feb. 8 or Feb. 15, the sources said.

If a Lower House election is held, it would be the first since October 2024, soon after the inauguration of the administration of then Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Takaichi's immediate predecessor.

At last year's extraordinary Diet session, the ruling bloc of the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai) regained its majority in the House of Representatives, bringing its share in the 465-seat Lower House to 233 seats, after welcoming independent lawmakers.

Still, the ruling camp remains short of a majority in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, facing instability in managing the government.

There is a view within the government and the LDP that it is advantageous to fight an election as soon as possible, taking advantage of high public approval for the Takaichi administration. If the ruling camp can increase its presence in the Lower House, the prime minister could strengthen her grip on power.