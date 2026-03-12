Thailand urges respect for UN Charter after attack on Thai cargo ship

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement saying that Thailand is deeply concerned about the crisis in the Middle East, which has intensified following attacks by Israel and the United States, and retaliation by Iran.

The continuing attacks are likely to further heighten tensions both within and beyond the region.

The situation not only poses a serious threat to the lives and safety of innocent civilians in neighbouring countries in the region, but also affects people in countries outside the region, including Thai nationals.