Thailand urges respect for UN Charter after attack on Thai cargo ship

THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2026

Thailand voiced deep concern over the escalating Middle East crisis, urging all sides to de-escalate and return to diplomacy as tensions threaten civilians and regional stability.

  • A Thai cargo vessel with 23 Thai crew members was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
  • In response, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing deep concern and urging respect for the United Nations Charter and international law.
  • Thailand is calling on all parties involved to exercise restraint, de-escalate immediately, and return to diplomatic negotiations to prevent further instability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement saying that Thailand is deeply concerned about the crisis in the Middle East, which has intensified following attacks by Israel and the United States, and retaliation by Iran.

The continuing attacks are likely to further heighten tensions both within and beyond the region.

The situation not only poses a serious threat to the lives and safety of innocent civilians in neighbouring countries in the region, but also affects people in countries outside the region, including Thai nationals.

Most recently, it has also affected freedom of navigation after a Thai vessel carrying 23 Thai crew members was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

At such a challenging time, respect for the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law, including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, is of the utmost importance.

Thailand calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, de-escalate immediately, and return to negotiations, diplomacy and discussions in order to prevent the situation from spiralling further and undermining peace and stability at both the regional and global levels.

