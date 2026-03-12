Thailand urges respect for UN Charter after attack on Thai cargo ship

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement saying that Thailand is deeply concerned about the crisis in the Middle East, which has intensified following attacks by Israel and the United States, and retaliation by Iran.
The continuing attacks are likely to further heighten tensions both within and beyond the region.
The situation not only poses a serious threat to the lives and safety of innocent civilians in neighbouring countries in the region, but also affects people in countries outside the region, including Thai nationals.
Most recently, it has also affected freedom of navigation after a Thai vessel carrying 23 Thai crew members was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.
At such a challenging time, respect for the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law, including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, is of the utmost importance.
Thailand calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, de-escalate immediately, and return to negotiations, diplomacy and discussions in order to prevent the situation from spiralling further and undermining peace and stability at both the regional and global levels.