Airbnb Partners with Thai Rap Sensation MILLI to Showcase Bangkok ‘Soft Power’

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10, 2026

Thai icon MILLI joins Airbnb for an exclusive ‘Bangkok Weekender’, blending music and culinary heritage to target a global surge in Gen Z travel interest

  • Airbnb has partnered with Thai rapper MILLI for an exclusive "Bangkok Weekender" experience to attract global Gen Z travelers.
  • The collaboration aims to showcase Thailand's "soft power" by offering an immersive experience into Bangkok's contemporary music and culinary culture.
  • The centerpiece of the campaign is a one-time stay hosted by MILLI, featuring a private karaoke session, a mango sticky rice workshop, and a tour of her favorite local spots.
  • The partnership is officially supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), aligning with its national "5 Must-Do" tourism strategy.

 

In a strategic move to capture the global Gen Z market, Airbnb has announced a high-profile partnership with Thailand’s premier rapper, Danupha “MILLI” Khanatheerakul.

 

As reported by Thanawan Winaisathien for Thansettakij, the 'Bangkok Weekender' collaboration is designed to showcase Thailand’s soft power through the dual lenses of contemporary music and traditional cuisine.


The initiative comes as Thailand enters its peak travel season.
 

According to recent Airbnb data, searches for accommodation in the kingdom have risen by nearly 20% year-on-year.

 

Interest among Thai Gen Z travellers is even more pronounced, with search volumes jumping by over 25%, signalling a growing appetite for authentic, culturally immersive experiences.

 

An Insider’s Guide to the Capital

Acting as the ultimate local host, MILLI will guide guests through the creative neighbourhoods and "bold flavours" that fuel her artistry.

 

The centrepiece of the campaign is a one-off, two-day, one-night experience where a lucky guest and three companions will stay in MILLI’s personal favourite Airbnb property.

 

 

The curated itinerary includes:

 

  • An intimate private karaoke session with the rapper.
  • A hands-on mango sticky rice workshop, celebrating the dish that MILLI famously turned into a global viral sensation.
  • Guided tours of her favourite local eateries and hidden creative haunts.
  • Exclusive signed mementoes and personal storytelling from the rap icon.

 

“Performing on global stages has shown me how much the world wants to connect with Thai culture,” MILLI stated. “This experience is about sharing a ‘local’s version’ of Bangkok—from our favourite flavours to the places that inspire me.”

 

 

 

Strategic Alignment with ‘5 Must-Dos’

The partnership has received strong backing from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), aligning with their national "5 Must-Do" strategy: Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must See, and Must Seek.

 

 

 

Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, welcomed the collaboration, noting that it positions Thailand as a destination for "healing and rejuvenation" while highlighting its modern creative energy.

 

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia and India, echoed this sentiment: “MILLI is a symbol of the new wave of Thai creativity. We are proud to open the door to modern Thai culture for our global community.”

 

 

 

Booking Details

The "Bangkok Weekender" is scheduled for 31 January 2026. In a move likely to trigger a digital dash, the experience is priced at a symbolic $3 (99 baht) on a first-come, first-served basis.

 

Bookings will open officially on 13 January 2026 at 14:00 (Thai time) via the dedicated portal: airbnb.com/MILLI. Successful applicants must arrange their own travel to and from Bangkok.

 

