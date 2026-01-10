Airbnb Partners with Thai Rap Sensation MILLI to Showcase Bangkok ‘Soft Power’

Thai icon MILLI joins Airbnb for an exclusive ‘Bangkok Weekender’, blending music and culinary heritage to target a global surge in Gen Z travel interest.

In a strategic move to capture the global Gen Z market, Airbnb has announced a high-profile partnership with Thailand’s premier rapper, Danupha “MILLI” Khanatheerakul.

As reported by Thanawan Winaisathien for Thansettakij, the 'Bangkok Weekender' collaboration is designed to showcase Thailand’s soft power through the dual lenses of contemporary music and traditional cuisine.



The initiative comes as Thailand enters its peak travel season.



According to recent Airbnb data, searches for accommodation in the kingdom have risen by nearly 20% year-on-year.

Interest among Thai Gen Z travellers is even more pronounced, with search volumes jumping by over 25%, signalling a growing appetite for authentic, culturally immersive experiences.

An Insider’s Guide to the Capital

Acting as the ultimate local host, MILLI will guide guests through the creative neighbourhoods and "bold flavours" that fuel her artistry.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a one-off, two-day, one-night experience where a lucky guest and three companions will stay in MILLI’s personal favourite Airbnb property.