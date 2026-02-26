IMF warns US deficit may stay at 7-8% of GDP, debt seen hitting 140% by 2031

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on the United States to cut its sharply rising fiscal deficit, saying this is the most effective way to reduce an “excessive” current account deficit and an outsized trade imbalance that remain key concerns under President Donald Trump’s administration.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters after the Fund’s annual policy review of the United States that the country’s current account deficit—estimated at around 3.5% to 4.0% of GDP in the coming years—was “too big”, noting the US government is also aware of the issue.

The comments come after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s emergency import tariffs as unlawful. The administration has since turned to Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a new set of tariffs, aimed in part at improving the country’s balance of payments.