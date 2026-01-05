TAT Enlists Brit Pop Sensation Henry Moodie to Spearhead New ‘Healing’ Tourism Drive

Following a record-breaking 10 million long-haul arrivals in 2025, Thailand pivots to "luxury wellness" with a star-studded European marketing campaign.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched an ambitious celebrity-led marketing drive featuring British pop star and influencer Henry Moodie, as the kingdom seeks to capitalise on a historic surge in European visitors.

The move follows a landmark year for the Thai tourism sector in 2025, which saw long-haul arrivals surpass 10 million for the first time on record, including over one million visitors from the United Kingdom alone.

Healing is the New Luxury Under the banner of its new campaign, "Healing is the New Luxury," TAT is shifting its focus towards the "Experience Thailand" project.

The initiative aims to reposition the country not just as a holiday spot, but as a sanctuary for mental and physical rejuvenation.

Henry Moodie—a British artist boasting a digital footprint of over 10 million followers—has been selected to front the campaign.

Moodie has been filming a series of promotional travelogues in the southern provinces of Krabi and Trang.

The content, titled "Healing Journey Thailand," follows the singer as he explores the Na Muen Si weaving community and navigates the serene waters of Klong Root and Koh Kradan.