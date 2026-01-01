Bangkok in world’s top 10 busiest international flight routes in 2025

OAG, a leading aviation data firm, has released its 2025 ranking of the world’s top 10 busiest international flight routes by seat capacity. The list shows that most of the highest-capacity international routes are in Asia, accounting for seven of the 10 routes.

This underlines Asia’s strong recovery and its growing importance to the global aviation industry. The Hong Kong–Taipei route ranked first, with 6,832,683 seats.

Thailand also made the list: the Bangkok–Hong Kong route ranked eighth, with a total annual seat capacity of 4,169,125.