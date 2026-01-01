Bangkok in world’s top 10 busiest international flight routes in 2025

OAG, a leading aviation data firm, has released its 2025 ranking of the world’s top 10 busiest international flight routes by seat capacity. The list shows that most of the highest-capacity international routes are in Asia, accounting for seven of the 10 routes.
This underlines Asia’s strong recovery and its growing importance to the global aviation industry. The Hong Kong–Taipei route ranked first, with 6,832,683 seats.
Thailand also made the list: the Bangkok–Hong Kong route ranked eighth, with a total annual seat capacity of 4,169,125.
Top 10 busiest international routes by seat capacity in 2025 (OAG):
The data also shows that Hong Kong–Taipei has held on to the top spot, remaining the densest international route with 6.8 million seats, up 1% from 2024. Although capacity is still 14% below 2019 levels, strong competition among seven airlines helped push average fares down 6% to around US$115.
In ASEAN, Kuala Lumpur–Singapore ranked third globally with 5.6 million seats, returning to its 2019 level. It also recorded the lowest average fare at US$62, reflecting intense price competition.
The Middle East also stood out for rapid growth. Cairo–Jeddah rose to second place with 5.8 million seats, up 71% compared with 2019. A key driver has been the expansion of low-cost carriers, which hold more than 43% of the market on this route, supporting demand from business travel and tourism.