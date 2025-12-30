Laos named among world’s cheapest travel destinations

The magazine also noted that improvements in transport and tourism infrastructure have made Laos more accessible in recent years, while the country continues to retain its low-key rural charm.

Among the recommended experiences were staying in treehouses and zip-lining through the tree canopy at the popular Gibbon Experience, as well as visiting the dramatic waterfalls of the Bolaven Plateau, which the magazine described as among the most impressive in the country.

This latest recognition adds to a series of international accolades Laos has received in recent years.

Destinations such as Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage town, have been repeatedly named among Asia’s and the world’s top travel spots by leading publications, including Travel+Leisure and Smart Travel Asia, while Laos has also gained attention for its eco-tourism and community-based tourism initiatives.

Founded more than a decade ago, Indie Traveller is a leading online travel platform for budget-conscious and independent travellers, providing destination guides, budget advice, and travel features based on first-hand experiences.

The Vientiane Times

Asia News Network