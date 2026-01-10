National Artist’s ‘Naïve Art’ Featured on Thailand’s 2026 Children’s Day Stamps

The 2026 National Children’s Day collection features the "Naïve Art" of National Artist Krirk Yoonpun, blending whimsical storytelling with philatelic tradition.
Thailand has unveiled its 2026 National Children’s Day commemorative stamp collection, a set that distinguishes itself this year through a high-profile collaboration with one of the kingdom's most celebrated literary and visual artists.
The collection features the work of Prof Krirk Yoonpun, a National Artist in Literature and a prolific illustrator of over 200 children’s books.
The 2026 issue pivots away from traditional graphic design, instead embracing "Naïve Art"—a style defined by its childlike simplicity, warmth, and unrefined perspective that resonates across generations.
The collection is comprised of two distinct designs that capture the essence of childhood innocence and humour.
The first features the beloved character “Yai Chao,” depicted in a gala dinner gown—a whimsical nod to the creative dress-up games of childhood.
The second design utilizes a blue-and-white palette set against a vibrant orange-yellow background, intended to represent the "untethered imagination" of youth.
Thailand Post CEO Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu noted that the release aims to serve as a cultural bridge.
"These stamps are more than functional items; they are a medium for passing down creativity and inspiration," he said. "The use of fine art on such a small canvas reflects our commitment to making cultural learning accessible to the youngest members of society."
The choice of Prof Krirk as the featured artist adds significant weight to the 2026 series.
Known for his friendly lines and vivid use of colour, his work is regarded as a cornerstone of Thai children’s literature.
By adapting his illustrations for philately, the series acts as a portable archive of his career-long dedication to the "innocent" aesthetic.
To complement the launch, a special exhibition of Prof Krirk’s original artwork has been established at the Thai Philatelic Museum in Samsen Nai.
The exhibition, which runs until 25 January, allows the public to view the large-scale inspirations behind the miniature prints.
The launch also includes a series of creative workshops hosted this weekend (10–11 January), designed to encourage children to explore the medium of stamps as a form of self-expression.
Activities include "letter to my younger self" sessions, which aim to foster emotional intelligence and self-reflection—a theme that aligns with the artistic purity found in this year's collection.
The 2026 National Children’s Day stamps are now available at major postal hubs and the national philatelic centre, serving as a lasting record of this year’s celebrations of Thai youth.