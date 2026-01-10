National Artist’s ‘Naïve Art’ Featured on Thailand’s 2026 Children’s Day Stamps

The 2026 National Children’s Day collection features the "Naïve Art" of National Artist Krirk Yoonpun, blending whimsical storytelling with philatelic tradition.

Thailand has unveiled its 2026 National Children’s Day commemorative stamp collection, a set that distinguishes itself this year through a high-profile collaboration with one of the kingdom's most celebrated literary and visual artists.

The collection features the work of Prof Krirk Yoonpun, a National Artist in Literature and a prolific illustrator of over 200 children’s books.

The 2026 issue pivots away from traditional graphic design, instead embracing "Naïve Art"—a style defined by its childlike simplicity, warmth, and unrefined perspective that resonates across generations.

The collection is comprised of two distinct designs that capture the essence of childhood innocence and humour.

The first features the beloved character “Yai Chao,” depicted in a gala dinner gown—a whimsical nod to the creative dress-up games of childhood.

The second design utilizes a blue-and-white palette set against a vibrant orange-yellow background, intended to represent the "untethered imagination" of youth.