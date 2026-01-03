A Royal Legacy in Ink: Princess Sirindhorn’s Artwork Marks the Year of the Horse

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s hand-drawn ‘Year of the Horse’ illustration offers a message of courage and progress for the Thai people in 2026.

In a heartfelt gesture of royal blessing for the New Year, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has contributed a personal hand-drawn illustration to Thailand Post’s final instalment of its historic Zodiac stamp series.

The 2026 "Year of the Horse" stamp serves as a symbolic message of hope from the Princess to the Thai people.

Depicting the horse as a creature of momentum and vitality, the artwork is intended to inspire a spirit of "freedom, courage, and rapid progress" as the nation moves into the new lunar cycle.

This year’s release is of particular importance to collectors and citizens alike, as it marks the completion of a prestigious 12-year philatelic project.

As reported by Thailand Post, this royal series began in 2015 (the Year of the Goat) to commemorate the Princess’s 60th birthday.

Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, CEO of Thailand Post, remarked that the series has become a cultural mainstay over the past decade.