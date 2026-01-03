A Royal Legacy in Ink: Princess Sirindhorn’s Artwork Marks the Year of the Horse

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s hand-drawn ‘Year of the Horse’ illustration offers a message of courage and progress for the Thai people in 2026.
In a heartfelt gesture of royal blessing for the New Year, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has contributed a personal hand-drawn illustration to Thailand Post’s final instalment of its historic Zodiac stamp series.
The 2026 "Year of the Horse" stamp serves as a symbolic message of hope from the Princess to the Thai people.
Depicting the horse as a creature of momentum and vitality, the artwork is intended to inspire a spirit of "freedom, courage, and rapid progress" as the nation moves into the new lunar cycle.
This year’s release is of particular importance to collectors and citizens alike, as it marks the completion of a prestigious 12-year philatelic project.
As reported by Thailand Post, this royal series began in 2015 (the Year of the Goat) to commemorate the Princess’s 60th birthday.
Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, CEO of Thailand Post, remarked that the series has become a cultural mainstay over the past decade.
"This final stamp is a complete and perfect conclusion to the royal zodiac set," Dr Dhanant said. "It reflects not only the Princess’s artistic brilliance but also her deep-seated affection for the cultural beliefs and well-being of the Thai people."
Beyond its function as postage, Thailand Post views the stamp as a miniature work of art and a cultural record.
The "Year of the Horse" design is intended to capture the zeitgeist of 2026—a year dedicated to energetic forward movement and the pursuit of excellence.
For those wishing to own a piece of this royal legacy, the collection will be available from 5 January 2026 through several formats:
Individual Stamps: Priced at 3 Baht (available in sheets of 10).
Commemorative Souvenir Sheet: A special edition containing six stamps (covering the years of the Ox through to the Horse) for 38 baht.
First Day Cover: Available for 14 baht.
Philatelists may purchase the stamps at the Thai Philatelic Museum (Samsen Nai), provincial post offices, or via the ThailandPostMart digital application.
The series stands as a testament to the enduring bond between the Thai monarchy and the nation’s cultural heritage, preserved in a format that can be shared from generation to generation.