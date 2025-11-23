Thai–Lao trade hits 24bn baht as Thailand Post boosts SME opportunities

Bilateral trade between Thailand and Laos has expanded 8.8%, reaching 24 billion baht, supported by rapid growth in the Lao e-commerce market and improved cross-border logistics via the China–Laos high-speed railway, according to Danun Supatpan, President of Thailand Post.
He said the trend presents a significant opportunity for deeper cooperation between Thailand Post and Lao Post, particularly in promoting SME products across both markets.
Citing Ministry of Commerce data for September 2025, Danun noted that the surge in trade value aligns with the sharp rise in online shopping and cash-on-delivery (COD) services in Laos. This growth has increased the importance of efficient logistics networks and payment systems in supporting long-term economic development between the two countries.
He added that enhanced cooperation between the two postal operators is a key step toward strengthening the digital economy within the CLMV region, especially along the emerging Thailand–Laos–China economic corridor, where the China–Laos railway has significantly improved the flow of goods.
Thailand Post is advancing its “Parcel Defined Logistics” strategy to support shipments of all sizes—from small parcels to high-value goods. Both postal services have jointly mapped out five strategic solutions to enhance cross-border trade:
1. Strengthening security standards
2. Expanding cross-border e-commerce
3. Enhancing digital finance capabilities
4. Strengthening cultural ties through philately
5. Investing in human capital
The cooperation not only enhances cross-border logistics but also helps strengthen economic stability between the two nations. Thailand Post is integrating advanced technologies such as real-time parcel tracking and improved sealed-bag systems to enhance international shipment security.
A new fee structure will also ensure fairer postage rates, helping reduce logistics costs for SMEs and online merchants.
With ambitions to become a “Trusted ASEAN Brand”, Thailand Post and Lao Post aim to build a seamless logistics ecosystem covering land, air and rail. Thailand Post also plans to expand its service network to key border checkpoints, Nong Khai, Chiang Khong and all Thai–Lao Friendship Bridges, to support Thai exporters accessing China’s inland provinces and Eastern Europe.