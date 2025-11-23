Thai–Lao trade hits 24bn baht as Thailand Post boosts SME opportunities

Thai–Lao border trade jumps 8.8%, opening new economic opportunities as both postal services roll out five strategic solutions to support SMEs, expand cross-border services and strengthen COD options.

Bilateral trade between Thailand and Laos has expanded 8.8%, reaching 24 billion baht, supported by rapid growth in the Lao e-commerce market and improved cross-border logistics via the China–Laos high-speed railway, according to Danun Supatpan, President of Thailand Post.

He said the trend presents a significant opportunity for deeper cooperation between Thailand Post and Lao Post, particularly in promoting SME products across both markets.

Citing Ministry of Commerce data for September 2025, Danun noted that the surge in trade value aligns with the sharp rise in online shopping and cash-on-delivery (COD) services in Laos. This growth has increased the importance of efficient logistics networks and payment systems in supporting long-term economic development between the two countries.

He added that enhanced cooperation between the two postal operators is a key step toward strengthening the digital economy within the CLMV region, especially along the emerging Thailand–Laos–China economic corridor, where the China–Laos railway has significantly improved the flow of goods.

Thailand Post and Lao Post set five strategic solutions

Thailand Post is advancing its “Parcel Defined Logistics” strategy to support shipments of all sizes—from small parcels to high-value goods. Both postal services have jointly mapped out five strategic solutions to enhance cross-border trade:

1. Strengthening security standards

  • Adoption of sealed mailbag systems for air and ground routes
  • Expansion of EMS services across the Thai–Lao Friendship Bridges
  • Introduction of electronic data interchange (EDI) to streamline customs clearance

2. Expanding cross-border e-commerce

  • Extending ePacket and COD services across the Thailand–Laos–China route
  • Supporting small merchants to ship cross-border goods more easily and safely

3. Enhancing digital finance capabilities

  • Developing e-wallet and electronic payment channels
  • Renewing exclusive cooperation with Western Union to offer secure international money transfers

4. Strengthening cultural ties through philately

  • Joint stamp issues celebrating Thai–Lao friendship
  • Marketing initiatives highlighting shared heritage

5. Investing in human capital

  • Staff development and knowledge exchange through onsite and virtual training
  • Raising service standards across both postal organisations

Boosting logistics, security and SME competitiveness

The cooperation not only enhances cross-border logistics but also helps strengthen economic stability between the two nations. Thailand Post is integrating advanced technologies such as real-time parcel tracking and improved sealed-bag systems to enhance international shipment security.

A new fee structure will also ensure fairer postage rates, helping reduce logistics costs for SMEs and online merchants.

With ambitions to become a “Trusted ASEAN Brand”, Thailand Post and Lao Post aim to build a seamless logistics ecosystem covering land, air and rail. Thailand Post also plans to expand its service network to key border checkpoints, Nong Khai, Chiang Khong and all Thai–Lao Friendship Bridges, to support Thai exporters accessing China’s inland provinces and Eastern Europe.


 

