Thai–Lao trade hits 24bn baht as Thailand Post boosts SME opportunities

Bilateral trade between Thailand and Laos has expanded 8.8%, reaching 24 billion baht, supported by rapid growth in the Lao e-commerce market and improved cross-border logistics via the China–Laos high-speed railway, according to Danun Supatpan, President of Thailand Post.

He said the trend presents a significant opportunity for deeper cooperation between Thailand Post and Lao Post, particularly in promoting SME products across both markets.

Citing Ministry of Commerce data for September 2025, Danun noted that the surge in trade value aligns with the sharp rise in online shopping and cash-on-delivery (COD) services in Laos. This growth has increased the importance of efficient logistics networks and payment systems in supporting long-term economic development between the two countries.

He added that enhanced cooperation between the two postal operators is a key step toward strengthening the digital economy within the CLMV region, especially along the emerging Thailand–Laos–China economic corridor, where the China–Laos railway has significantly improved the flow of goods.