Royal Rain Dept seeks additional 4 bn baht to tackle El Nino

This plan includes dismantling unused airports to establish operational units for cloud seeding, reducing fuel costs, increasing research funding, and declaring a united effort to combat drought and global food shortages. The goal is to transform Thailand into a global food supplier.

The government is concerned about the severe impact the current El Nino event is having on areas with lower-than-average rainfall and limited water sources, leading to a scarcity of water for consumption.

Supit Pitaktham, the department’s director general, said that the department is preparing to tackle the El Nino situation. However, there are budget constraints. Despite an average annual budget allocation of 2 billion baht, of the 7 billion baht requested for 2024, only 2.16 billion baht was provided. This falls short of the required amount for the department’s primary task of creating artificial rain, as operational expenses alone are over 1 billion baht.

Supit also highlighted the significance of addressing the issue promptly, as the department has carried out various tasks such as mitigating PM 2.5 pollution in urban and northern areas, extinguishing forest fires, and providing rain for farmers in various provinces.

Furthermore, the current depletion of aviation fuel funds since June poses a challenge. Additional budget adjustments are required to address urgent issues.