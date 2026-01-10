Battery recycling key to further spread of EVs in Japan

Although Panasonic Energy is considering expanding the recycling scheme, commercialising it would require collecting and disassembling batteries, as well as a system and technology to extract and refine rare metals.

Given that the volume of used batteries in circulation remains low and the recycling scheme is not profitable now, Tetsuo Nanno of Panasonic Energy said, "Having several companies join forces is the trickiest part in creating a (recycling) scheme."

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association believes that battery recycling is crucial to promoting the further spread of EVs.

"We need a system to recycle scarce resources," said Koji Sato, chairman of the association and also president of Toyota Motor Corp. "The entire industry must work together (to achieve this goal)."

Local governments have sprung into action.

Together with Nissan Motor Co. and other companies, the Fukuoka prefectural government launched an initiative in 2024 to build a system to recycle used batteries.

"There are many cases in which (battery recycling efforts) end up being one-time test runs that are not ultimately commercialised," said Takashi Momiyama of the Japan Research Institute.

Momiyama underscored the need for the country to work on establishing a scheme for recycling used batteries as a national strategy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]