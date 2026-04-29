TMD warns 50 provinces at risk from summer storms and strong winds

Upper Thailand will face thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain from April 29 to May 1 before conditions spread to Greater Bangkok.

Summer storms are expected to hit upper Thailand from April 29 to May 1, with the North, Northeast, East, and the eastern and lower parts of the Central region likely to be affected first, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said.

Greater Bangkok is expected to be affected later.

The department said thunderstorms, strong gusts, hail and heavy rain could occur in some areas, with lightning also possible in parts of the affected regions.