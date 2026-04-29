TMD warns 50 provinces at risk from summer storms and strong winds

Upper Thailand will face thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain from April 29 to May 1 before conditions spread to Greater Bangkok.
Summer storms are expected to hit upper Thailand from April 29 to May 1, with the North, Northeast, East, and the eastern and lower parts of the Central region likely to be affected first, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said.
Greater Bangkok is expected to be affected later.
The department said thunderstorms, strong gusts, hail and heavy rain could occur in some areas, with lightning also possible in parts of the affected regions.
The unsettled weather is being caused by a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China moving over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.
People in the affected areas have been advised to avoid open spaces, large trees, weak buildings and unstable billboards.
Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare measures to protect crops, farm produce and livestock, while residents should take care of their health as weather conditions change.
The latest update was issued at 5pm on April 29, 2026.
Another update is expected at 5am on April 30.
More information is available via www.tmd.go.th and the 24-hour hotlines 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182.
Several provinces across upper Thailand are expected to face thunderstorms and strong winds on April 29, with areas in the North, Northeast and East placed in the high-risk zone.
In the North, the provinces at high risk are Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. In the Northeast, the high-risk areas include Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. In the East, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong are also expected to be heavily affected.
Several other provinces have been placed at moderate risk. In the North, they include Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phrae and Sukhothai. In the Northeast, the affected provinces are Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram and Surin.
In the Central region, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi are listed as moderate-risk areas, along with Bangkok and its surrounding provinces. In the East, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat are also expected to see moderate risk from thunderstorms and strong winds.