Thailand’s Northeast, North and East brace for new summer storms

MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2026
Thailand’s Northeast, North and East brace for new summer storms

The Thai Meteorological Department says hot weather will clash with a new high-pressure system, bringing storms from April 28 to May 2.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer storms in upper Thailand from April 28 to May 2, 2026.
  • The storms are forecast to begin in the Northeast, North, and East regions before spreading to the Central region and Bangkok.
  • The severe weather is expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail in some areas, and possible lightning.
  • The conditions are caused by a high-pressure system from China moving over the region while upper Thailand remains hot.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for April 27 to May 2, 2026, warning that summer storms are expected across upper Thailand from April 28 to May 2.

The storms are forecast to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some areas, with lightning also possible.

They are expected to begin in the Northeast, North and East before later affecting the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

The conditions are linked to another high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China spreading over the South China Sea and the Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot.

For April 27, upper Thailand is expected to see less rain, although thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain remain possible due to southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the region.

Thailand’s Northeast, North and East brace for new summer storms

In the South, rainfall is forecast to decrease from April 27 to May 2 as the southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region weaken.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Precautions from April 28 to May 2, 2026

People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of summer storms and avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near unstable buildings and close to unsecured billboards.

Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock.

People should also take care of their health during changing weather conditions.

Thailand’s Northeast, North and East brace for new summer storms

Regional weather forecast from April 27 to May 2, 2026

North

April 27-28, 2026

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 10-30% of the area, with gusty winds and isolated heavy rain on April 27. The region will be hot during the day. Southerly winds are forecast at 5-15 km/h. Minimum temperatures will range from 21-27°C, with highs of 34-40°C.

April 29-May 2, 2026

  • The weather will be hot during the day and very hot in some areas. Summer storms are expected in 40-60% of the area, with gusty winds, hail in some places and isolated heavy rain. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 5-15 km/h. Minimum temperatures will range from 20-28°C, with highs of 35-40°C.

Northeast

April 27, 2026

  • The region will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10-30% of the area. Easterly winds are forecast at 10-20 km/h. Minimum temperatures will range from 21-26°C, with highs of 32-39°C.

April 28-May 2, 2026

  • The region will be hot during the day, with summer storms in 20-40% of the area and gusty winds in some places. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 10-20 km/h. Minimum temperatures will range from 22-27°C, with highs of 31-38°C.

Central region

April 27-28, 2026

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 10-30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places. The region will be hot during the day. Southerly winds are forecast at 10-20 km/h. Minimum temperatures will range from 23-27°C, with highs of 33-38°C.

April 29-May 2, 2026

  • The weather will be hot during the day and very hot in some areas. Summer storms are expected in 40-60% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 10-20 km/h. Minimum temperatures will range from 24-28°C, with highs of 35-40°C.

East

April 27-28, 2026

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 10-30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places. The region will be hot during the day.

April 29-May 2, 2026

  • Summer storms are expected in 40-60% of the area, with gusty winds, hail in some places and isolated heavy rain. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 10-30 km/h. Waves will be below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas. Minimum temperatures will range from 23-28°C, with highs of 33-37°C.

South East Coast

  • The weather will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area throughout the period. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 10-30 km/h. Waves will be about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas. Minimum temperatures will range from 23-27°C, with highs of 33-39°C.

South West Coast

  • The weather will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10-20% of the area throughout the period. Easterly winds are forecast at 10-30 km/h. Waves will be below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas. Minimum temperatures will range from 24-28°C, with highs of 33-37°C.

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

April 27-28, 2026

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 10-20% of the area, with hot weather during the day. Southerly winds are forecast at 10-20 km/h.

April 29-May 2, 2026

  • Summer storms are expected in 40-60% of the area, with gusty winds, hail in some places and isolated heavy rain. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 10-20 km/h. Minimum temperatures will range from 26-28°C, with highs of 34-37°C.
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy