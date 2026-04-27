Thailand’s Northeast, North and East brace for new summer storms

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for April 27 to May 2, 2026, warning that summer storms are expected across upper Thailand from April 28 to May 2.
The storms are forecast to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some areas, with lightning also possible.
They are expected to begin in the Northeast, North and East before later affecting the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
The conditions are linked to another high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China spreading over the South China Sea and the Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot.
For April 27, upper Thailand is expected to see less rain, although thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain remain possible due to southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the region.
In the South, rainfall is forecast to decrease from April 27 to May 2 as the southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region weaken.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Precautions from April 28 to May 2, 2026
People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of summer storms and avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near unstable buildings and close to unsecured billboards.
Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock.
People should also take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
North
April 27-28, 2026
April 29-May 2, 2026
Northeast
April 27, 2026
April 28-May 2, 2026
Central region
April 27-28, 2026
April 29-May 2, 2026
East
April 27-28, 2026
April 29-May 2, 2026
South East Coast
South West Coast
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
April 27-28, 2026
April 29-May 2, 2026