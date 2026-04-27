Thailand’s Northeast, North and East brace for new summer storms

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for April 27 to May 2, 2026, warning that summer storms are expected across upper Thailand from April 28 to May 2.

The storms are forecast to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some areas, with lightning also possible.

They are expected to begin in the Northeast, North and East before later affecting the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

The conditions are linked to another high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China spreading over the South China Sea and the Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot.

For April 27, upper Thailand is expected to see less rain, although thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain remain possible due to southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the region.