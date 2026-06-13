Police arrest Chinese suspect over nominee property network

Thai economic crime police have arrested a 35-year-old Chinese national identified as Mr Hao during a major operation targeting an alleged nominee network used to acquire luxury properties in Bangkok.

The operation was ordered by Pol Lt Gen Natthasak Chaonasa, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, and led by Pol Maj Gen Thatphum Jaruprat,, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, together with officers from Subdivision 4.

Police said officers searched five target locations on Saturday, June 13, as part of an investigation into a suspected Chinese nominee network accused of using Thai-held companies to acquire real estate worth hundreds of millions of baht.





The first two locations were Naravee Holding Co Ltd at house number 69/18 and Holding Good (Thailand) Co Ltd at house number 69/17, both in Narasiri Krungthep Kreetha village on Krungthep Kreetha 15 Road in Hua Mak, Bang Kapi district.