Briton loses bail in Thai doctor crash as nominee tour firm case widens

Koh Samui Provincial Court has revoked bail for a British man accused in a motorcycle crash that led to the death of a respected Thai respiratory specialist on Koh Phangan, ordering him to be sent to prison immediately.
The court issued the order on Monday after Koh Phangan police filed a request to cancel bail for Paul Duncan Wilcock, a 51-year-old British national and tour boat business operator in the Wok Tum beach area of Moo 4, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani.
Police said the request was made because the case now carries a heavier penalty following the death of Assoc Prof Dr Theerasak Kaewamatawong, 53, widely known as Dr Ton. The suspect is facing a total of 11 charges, and investigators expressed concern that he could flee as he is a foreign national.
The case stems from a crash on the night of May 23, 2026, at about 9.21pm, when Wilcock allegedly rode a motorcycle while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol and crashed into Dr Theerasak, who was walking for exercise along a roadside on Koh Phangan.
Dr Theerasak, a specialist in respiratory diseases and critical care medicine and a volunteer doctor at Koh Phangan Hospital, suffered severe injuries. He was later transferred to Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok for treatment but died on June 7.
On May 26, Koh Phangan police took the suspect to Koh Samui Provincial Court for detention and initially filed seven charges against him.
These included reckless driving causing serious injury, failing to stop and help after a crash, fleeing the scene, driving without a licence, using a vehicle with unpaid annual tax, using a vehicle without compulsory insurance, using a Category 2 narcotic, namely cocaine, and driving while drunk causing serious injury.
Investigators opposed bail at the time, citing the seriousness of the case and the risk of flight. The suspect later submitted assets as surety, and the court granted bail during the detention stage.
He was required to report to the court every 12 days, while an order was issued to immigration authorities barring him from leaving Thailand.
Police later expanded the investigation into the suspect’s business activities. Investigators found suspected use of Thai nominees to hold shares on his behalf in a tour boat and tourism business.
Four additional charges were then filed under criminal case number 406/2026, dated May 28.
These included jointly giving false information to officials in official documents, being a foreigner operating a prohibited business in the tourism sector, allowing Thai nationals or others to assist in unlawfully operating a business on behalf of a foreigner, and operating a tour business without a licence.
On Monday, Pol Col Apichat Chansamret, superintendent of Koh Phangan Police Station, summoned Wilcock to be informed of additional allegations after Dr Theerasak died following continuous medical treatment.
Police said the doctor’s death increased the seriousness of the case, with the maximum penalty rising to 10 years.
Koh Phangan police then asked Koh Samui Provincial Court to revoke the suspect’s bail, arguing that the heavier penalty and his status as a foreign national created a flight risk.
At 3.45pm, the court ordered the revocation of bail during the detention stage and issued a detention warrant. The suspect was then sent to Koh Samui District Prison.
Koh Phangan police said they had stepped up proactive road-safety measures following the case, including checkpoints, interception points and public service stations in risk areas.
The measures are aimed at tightening traffic discipline, checking compliance with the law and raising awareness of road safety to reduce loss of life and property.
Pol Maj Gen Suwat Suksri, commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, expressed condolences on behalf of the police force over the death of Dr Theerasak, describing it as a major loss to his family, those close to him, the medical community and society as a whole.
He said investigators had been instructed to handle the case carefully, transparently and fairly, in line with evidence and relevant laws, to ensure justice for the victim and maintain public confidence in the justice process.