Briton loses bail in Thai doctor crash as nominee tour firm case widens

Koh Samui Provincial Court has revoked bail for a British man accused in a motorcycle crash that led to the death of a respected Thai respiratory specialist on Koh Phangan, ordering him to be sent to prison immediately.

The court issued the order on Monday after Koh Phangan police filed a request to cancel bail for Paul Duncan Wilcock, a 51-year-old British national and tour boat business operator in the Wok Tum beach area of Moo 4, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani.

Police said the request was made because the case now carries a heavier penalty following the death of Assoc Prof Dr Theerasak Kaewamatawong, 53, widely known as Dr Ton. The suspect is facing a total of 11 charges, and investigators expressed concern that he could flee as he is a foreign national.





The case stems from a crash on the night of May 23, 2026, at about 9.21pm, when Wilcock allegedly rode a motorcycle while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol and crashed into Dr Theerasak, who was walking for exercise along a roadside on Koh Phangan.