Dr Ton dies after alleged cocaine-linked Koh Phangan crash

Assoc Prof Dr Theerasuk Kawamatawong, 52, widely known as Dr Ton, has died after being hit by a motorcycle allegedly ridden by a British man who had used cocaine while the doctor was walking for exercise on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on May 23.
Vimut Hospital posted a tribute on its Facebook page on Sunday (June 7), expressing condolences over the death of Dr Theerasuk, a specialist in respiratory medicine and critical care at its Lung Health Centre.
“Throughout the time he performed his duties with dedication and commitment, his contributions will remain remembered and cherished by all of us,” the post read.
“We extend our deepest condolences and pray that his soul rests in peace.”
A farewell water-pouring rite for Dr Ton was scheduled from 1.30pm to 3pm on Sunday at Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok, before his body was transported to Ubon Ratchathani.
British suspect faces seven charges
Dr Ton was struck by a motorcycle allegedly ridden by Wilcock Duncan, 51, a British national, while he was walking for exercise on a road behind the Koh Phangan District Office, near Nopparat Furniture, at around 8.30pm on May 23. The rider allegedly fled the scene after the collision.
Following the crash, the Sky Doctor team urgently transferred Dr Ton to Ramathibodi Hospital after his condition became critical. He had suffered bleeding in the brain.
Officers from Koh Phangan Police Station arrested Duncan on May 25. Police charged him with seven serious offences, including reckless driving causing serious injury, driving after using narcotics and leaving the scene of an accident.
Koh Phangan police later sought court approval to detain the suspect and opposed bail, citing concerns that he had attempted to flee the country.