Dr Ton dies after alleged cocaine-linked Koh Phangan crash

British suspect faces seven charges

Dr Ton was struck by a motorcycle allegedly ridden by Wilcock Duncan, 51, a British national, while he was walking for exercise on a road behind the Koh Phangan District Office, near Nopparat Furniture, at around 8.30pm on May 23. The rider allegedly fled the scene after the collision.

Following the crash, the Sky Doctor team urgently transferred Dr Ton to Ramathibodi Hospital after his condition became critical. He had suffered bleeding in the brain.

Officers from Koh Phangan Police Station arrested Duncan on May 25. Police charged him with seven serious offences, including reckless driving causing serious injury, driving after using narcotics and leaving the scene of an accident.

Koh Phangan police later sought court approval to detain the suspect and opposed bail, citing concerns that he had attempted to flee the country.