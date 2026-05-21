Two more SRT staff test positive for drugs, suspended after Asok-Din Daeng crash

Two more State Railway of Thailand (SRT) employees involved in train operations have tested positive for drug use and were immediately suspended from safety-related duties, as the agency expands proactive drug testing following the Asok-Din Daeng train-bus crash.

A source at the SRT said the latest cases were found during pre-duty screening of staff responsible for train operations and safety. The checks were introduced after the SRT upgraded its safety measures in response to the accident at the Asok-Din Daeng level crossing in Bangkok.

Two positive cases found on second day of testing

According to the SRT, 157 employees were tested on May 19, with no positive results found.