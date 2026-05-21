Palace issues seventh statement on HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s condition

According to the Bureau of the Royal Household’s previous statement that Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita had fallen unconscious due to a heart condition and had been receiving medical treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society, since December 15, 2022, and had periodically suffered complications from infection, as is already known;

The medical team providing treatment has further reported that, since April 2026, doctors detected an infection in the abdomen caused by inflammation of the large intestine. This made Her Royal Highness’s condition unstable, with low blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and abnormal blood clotting.

Although the medical team has continuously provided support for the functions of the lungs and kidneys, administered several types of antibiotics, as well as medicines to raise blood pressure and further medicines to control heart rhythm, Her Royal Highness’s condition has continued to deteriorate.

This indicates a severe infection that remains uncontrolled, affecting the functions of several major organ systems. The medical team continues to provide treatment to the fullest extent and to closely monitor Her Royal Highness’s condition.

The announcement is hereby made for public information.

Bureau of the Royal Household

May 21, 2026