Royal Household Bureau issues 6th statement on Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s health

On August 9, 2025, doctors reported that Her Royal Highness had developed severe sepsis, which was previously made public.

According to the latest medical update, the medical team reported that the infection has improved and blood pressure remains stable after the discontinuation of blood pressure-stimulating medication.

The doctors continue to administer antibiotics to control the infection, as well as provide respiratory and renal support. The team will continue to monitor the condition closely and provide treatment with utmost care.

The Royal Household Bureau said it would continue to keep the public informed of further developments.