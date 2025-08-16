HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn opens “Chud Thai: From Royal Court to National Style” exhibition

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, serving as Chairperson of the Museum Advisory Board, welcomed the Princess and received her royal audience.
The exhibition, Chud Thai: Dressing the Nation in Heritage, celebrates the late Queen Sirikit’s efforts to preserve and promote traditional Thai dress, showcasing the history and evolution of royal-inspired Thai costumes.
It aims to educate the public and tourists on the significance of Thai attire, fostering appreciation and inspiring the continuation of Thai cultural traditions.
During the early 1960s, when Queen Sirikit represented Thailand on official visits to the United States and Europe, Thai women did not yet have a formal national costume that reflected the country’s unique identity.
In response, Her Majesty commissioned the creation of elegant Thai attire suitable for modern times while preserving traditional aesthetics.
Skilled artisans studied historical royal court garments and adapted their designs using contemporary tailoring techniques to ensure practicality, comfort, and elegance.
These designs became known as “Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom” (royally endorsed Thai costumes), which remain the foundation for traditional Thai women’s dress today.
At the exhibition, HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn viewed eight sets of royal-inspired Thai costumes, each named after royal halls, including;
Chud Thai Ruean Ton – casual wear for informal occasions, featuring a simple round-neck top and cotton or silk skirt.
Chud Thai Chitlada – formal wear with a round-neck top, subtle collar, and patterned silk skirt, suitable for official events.
Chud Thai Amarin – formal attire in silk with gold-threaded patterns.
Chud Thai Boromphiman – high-level formal wear for day or evening events, made of luxurious silk with gold accents.
Chud Thai Dusit – evening ceremonial wear, replacing Western-style gowns, featuring a sleeveless top in embroidered silk.
Chud Thai Chakri – evening ceremonial wear with one-shoulder draped sash.
Chud Thai Siwalai – versatile ceremonial dress for day or evening events, incorporating a fitted back-zip top with a decorative silk sash.
Chud Thai Chakraphat – evening formal attire with layered sashes and an embroidered silk skirt.
Encouraging the continuation of Thai heritage, the Princess said, “Be proud to wear these eight Thai dresses, wear them with grace, and let the world know we are from Thailand.”
HRH Princess Sirindhorn also visited the second exhibition hall, Siriraj Phasat Borom Ratchininat, which celebrates Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday in 2022. It showcases her royal contributions through historic garments and newly designed outfits.
Before departing, the Princess viewed a range of museum products inspired by the exhibition’s garments, including silk headbands, umbrellas, hats, gold-trimmed photo frames, embroidered silk cushions, fans, scarves, and bags.
The Chud Thai: From Royal Court to National Style exhibition will be open to the public from August 16, daily from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM.