HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn opens “Chud Thai: From Royal Court to National Style” exhibition

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, serving as Chairperson of the Museum Advisory Board, welcomed the Princess and received her royal audience.

The exhibition, Chud Thai: Dressing the Nation in Heritage, celebrates the late Queen Sirikit’s efforts to preserve and promote traditional Thai dress, showcasing the history and evolution of royal-inspired Thai costumes.

It aims to educate the public and tourists on the significance of Thai attire, fostering appreciation and inspiring the continuation of Thai cultural traditions.

During the early 1960s, when Queen Sirikit represented Thailand on official visits to the United States and Europe, Thai women did not yet have a formal national costume that reflected the country’s unique identity.

In response, Her Majesty commissioned the creation of elegant Thai attire suitable for modern times while preserving traditional aesthetics.

Skilled artisans studied historical royal court garments and adapted their designs using contemporary tailoring techniques to ensure practicality, comfort, and elegance.