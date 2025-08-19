Royal Household Bureau issues 5th statement on Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s health

The Bureau recalled that the Princess had lost consciousness due to a heart condition on December 15, 2022 and has since been receiving medical care at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital of the Thai Red Cross Society.
On August 9, 2025, doctors reported that Her Royal Highness had developed severe sepsis, which was previously made public.
According to the latest medical update, the Princess continues to suffer from low blood pressure. Doctors are administering medication to support blood pressure, along with antibiotics, renal replacement therapy, and assisted respiration. Her condition is still under close observation.
The Royal Household Bureau said it would continue to keep the public informed of further developments.