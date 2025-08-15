Palace announces Princess Bajrakitiyabha suffers severe bloodstream infection; doctors providing full treatment

The Bureau of the Royal Household on Friday issued its fourth statement on the health of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, stating that the Princess has been diagnosed with a severe bloodstream infection and is receiving full medical care.

The statement recalled that the Princess had fallen unconscious due to a heart condition on December 15, 2022 and has been receiving treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, ever since.

Her medical team has been providing medication and equipment to support the functioning of her lungs and kidneys throughout her treatment. Periodic infections have been detected, for which antibiotics have been administered since August 9, 2025.

Recently, doctors found that the Princess had developed a severe infection that entered her bloodstream. This has necessitated the administration of multiple antibiotics alongside medication to maintain stable blood pressure.

The medical team is continuing to provide the fullest care possible and is closely monitoring her condition.