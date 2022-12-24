background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
nationthailand
Free food, water served in hospital to well-wishers of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Free food, water served in hospital to well-wishers of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

SATURDAY, December 24, 2022

Food and water has been made available for people visiting King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to wish Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati a speedy recovery.

His Majesty the King has graciously made arrangements for lunch, snacks and bottled water to be served to well-wishers and people seeking medical services at the hospital complex’s Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building. Lunchboxes are distributed at 11am and snacks at 1pm every day.

Well-wishers can write their messages in provided books at the building from 8am to 6pm every day.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali, is being treated at the hospital for a heart-related health issue after fainting in Nakhon Ratchasima province last week, according to the Royal Household Bureau.
 

Free food, water served in hospital to well-wishers of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Free food, water served in hospital to well-wishers of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Free food, water served in hospital to well-wishers of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Free food, water served in hospital to well-wishers of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Free food, water served in hospital to well-wishers of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Free food, water served in hospital to well-wishers of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Free food, water served in hospital to well-wishers of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Free food, water served in hospital to well-wishers of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

TAGS
Princess Bajrakitiyabhawell-wishersKing Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital (KCMH)Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital
RELATED
nationthailand