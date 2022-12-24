Free food, water served in hospital to well-wishers of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

His Majesty the King has graciously made arrangements for lunch, snacks and bottled water to be served to well-wishers and people seeking medical services at the hospital complex’s Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building. Lunchboxes are distributed at 11am and snacks at 1pm every day.

Well-wishers can write their messages in provided books at the building from 8am to 6pm every day.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali, is being treated at the hospital for a heart-related health issue after fainting in Nakhon Ratchasima province last week, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

