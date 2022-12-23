Pattaya cancels New Year fireworks as nation prays for Princess

Firework displays scheduled for December 29-31 as part of the Pattaya Countdown event were cancelled by the city mayor in a Facebook post on Thursday.

However, the countdown concerts and fair will go ahead as planned on the three days, the post said.

The move by Pattaya city came after agencies under the Office of the Courts of Justice were instructed to cancel pre-arranged New Year festivities.

The instruction came as people across the country prayed for the speedy recovery of the Princess, who is being treated for a heart-related condition at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok after losing consciousness on December 14.