Boom times at Pattaya International Fireworks Fest this weekend

Visitors will be treated to spectacular fireworks shows and concerts by Thai artists at Pattaya Central Beach on Friday and Saturday (November 25-26).

Pyrotechnic teams from Belgium, Canada, Malaysia and the Philippines will compete to generate the most “oohs” and “ahs” from spectators.

The show schedule and free car parking locations are as follows:

Friday November 25:

- 7.15pm: Opening ceremony

- 7.30pm: Fireworks from Team Belgium and Team Philippines

- 8.15pm: Concert – Off Pongsak

- 9.15pm: Fireworks from Team Malaysia and Team Canada

- 10pm: Concert – Three Man Down

Saturday November 26:

- 7.30pm: Fireworks by Team Canada and Team Philippines

- 8.15pm: Concert – Rooftop

- 9.15pm: Fireworks from Team Belgium and Team Malaysia

- 10pm: Concert – OG-ANIC & URIUS

Free parking at:

North Pattaya: Terminal 21, Tesco Lotus North Pattaya.

Central Pattaya: Central Pattaya, Mike Shopping Mall, Big C Extra, Royal Garden Plaza.

South Pattaya: Wat Chaimongkol, Muang Pattaya 8 School, Big C South Pattaya, Tesco Lotus South Pattaya, and Bali Hai Pier.

For more information, visit facebook.com/Prpattayacity.