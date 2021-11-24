Wed, November 24, 2021

in-focus

Pattaya fireworks fest beckons

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2021 is all set to light up the sky as part of a two-day extravaganza to entertain and delight tourists. Visitors will be treated to what’s being billed as a spectacular show at Pattaya Central Beach on Friday and Saturday.

Pattaya Beach Road will be closed on both days from 4pm to 12am for the pomp, which features the fireworks display, colourful light and sound shows and concerts by Thai superstars for everyone to enjoy.

The national festival is aimed at boosting tourism and generating income for locals, so try to clear

your schedule and head off to this beach city for entertainment and fun at this special yearly fest.

Related news:

Pattaya fireworks fest beckons

Related News

Published : November 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

43 giant catfish caught as hunting season opens

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Man, 23, arrested for alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl he had a crush on

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Trafficked Thai workers set to return from Cambodia today

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Diesel price expected to drop to THB28 per litre next month

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Latest News

Pattaya fireworks fest beckons

Published : Nov 24, 2021

SET gains as several countries release oil reserves  

Published : Nov 24, 2021

43 giant catfish caught as hunting season opens

Published : Nov 24, 2021

24M brute force attacks, Thailand second most targeted in SEA, Kaspersky

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.