Music lovers flock to Pattaya City as extravaganza kicks off on Friday

As part of the festival, concerts will be held every Friday and Saturday until December 11. This weekend (November 5-6), three stages had been set up in North, Central and South Pattaya beaches.

The second event (November 12-13) will be held at Jomtien Beach and Koh Lan.

The festival will take a two-week break as Loy Krathong will be marked on November 19, and Pattaya’s long-awaited fireworks festival on November 26.

The third weekend of the festival on December 3-4 will be held at the Lan Poe Naklua Public Park before the extravaganza wraps up on the fourth weekend at Central Pattaya Beach.