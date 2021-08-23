Pattaya Move On travel scheme dead in the water – for now

The travel scheme aimed to draw foreign tourists back to the famous seaside resort, like the Phuket Sandbox programme and Samui Plus.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) revealed that the programme will not go ahead on September 1 as the private sector expected, but could take off in October instead.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT deputy governor of digitalisation research and development, explained that the present number of Covid-19 cases in Chonburi province was still a problem.

He pointed out that more than 1,000 cases were being found daily in the province, 200-300 of which were in Bang Lamung and Sattahip districts.

Moreover, only 33 per cent of Chonburi’s population have been inoculated, Apichai said, adding that Pattaya Move On will steam ahead when Chonburi is removed from the list of dark-red provinces.

The deputy governor also said that TAT expected the programme to attract Russian tourists, as foreigners vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine are being allowed to travel to Thailand.

Apichai mentioned that Pattaya Move On was expected to run under the “bubble and seal” measure, in which tourists are required to quarantine in specific hotels during their initial stay.

However, official conclusion on this operation was expected in the next two weeks, he added.