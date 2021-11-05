Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Pattaya offers visitors a real rockin’ time at the weekends

The Pattaya Music Festival 2021, which kicks off on Friday, will give travellers a great reason to head to Chonburi at the weekends.

A free-for-all musical extravaganza featuring big names from the local entertainment scene will be held almost every weekend until December 11.

Only 500 people will be allowed to attend, and all attendees are required to present proof of vaccination or negative test results taken no more than 72 hours prior.

The main stage this weekend has been set up at Central Pattaya Beach, and another two near Dusit Thani Hotel and the Royal Garden Plaza. The Pattaya Beach Road will be closed to traffic from 4pm to 1am on Saturday (November 6).

Pattaya offers visitors a real rockin’ time at the weekends

Next weekend, performances will be held at Jomtien Beach as well as on Koh Larn’s Nuan Beach.

The festival will take a two-week break as Loy Krathong will be marked on November 19, and Pattaya’s long-awaited fireworks festival on November 26.

Pattaya offers visitors a real rockin’ time at the weekends

The third weekend of the festival on December 3-4 will be held at the Lan Poe Naklua Public Park before the festival wraps up on the fourth weekend at Pattaya Beach.

Related news:

Pattaya offers visitors a real rockin’ time at the weekends Pattaya offers visitors a real rockin’ time at the weekends

Related News

Published : November 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.