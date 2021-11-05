Pattaya offers visitors a real rockin’ time at the weekends

Only 500 people will be allowed to attend, and all attendees are required to present proof of vaccination or negative test results taken no more than 72 hours prior.

The main stage this weekend has been set up at Central Pattaya Beach, and another two near Dusit Thani Hotel and the Royal Garden Plaza. The Pattaya Beach Road will be closed to traffic from 4pm to 1am on Saturday (November 6).

Next weekend, performances will be held at Jomtien Beach as well as on Koh Larn’s Nuan Beach.

The festival will take a two-week break as Loy Krathong will be marked on November 19, and Pattaya’s long-awaited fireworks festival on November 26.

The third weekend of the festival on December 3-4 will be held at the Lan Poe Naklua Public Park before the festival wraps up on the fourth weekend at Pattaya Beach.

