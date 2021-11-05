Fri, November 19, 2021

Let us at least serve wine with dinner, cry Pattaya tour operators

Businesses in Pattaya have asked the government to explain why they are still not allowed to serve alcohol when the ban has been lifted in restaurants and hotels in four other provinces.

Thanet Suparashasrangsi, acting president of Chonburi’s tourism council, said on Thursday that tour operators are wondering why the government will not allow restaurants in Pattaya City and other areas in the province popular with tourists to serve alcohol.

SHA-certified restaurants and hotels in Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket and Phang Nga have been given the okay to serve alcoholic beverages until 9pm. However, this does not apply to other “blue zone” areas that have been opened to tourists since November 1.

“There are more than 800 new infections daily in the capital, while Chonburi gets only about 200 cases per day. Our infection rate is a lot lower than in Bangkok, yet we are not allowed to serve alcohol. The government could allow only SHA-certified restaurants and hotels in Pattaya to serve booze initially. Once the infection rate drops, then the authorities can consider reopening entertainment venues,” Thanet said.

Pisoon Saekoo, president of the Eastern Thai Hotels Association, said banning booze in Pattaya restaurants is not a solution, as outbreaks can be sparked by partygoers anyway. Besides, he said, booze is still being sold at all convenience stores, so stopping restaurants from serving alcohol is not really the answer.

Published : November 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
