Let us at least serve wine with dinner, cry Pattaya tour operators

SHA-certified restaurants and hotels in Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket and Phang Nga have been given the okay to serve alcoholic beverages until 9pm. However, this does not apply to other “blue zone” areas that have been opened to tourists since November 1.

“There are more than 800 new infections daily in the capital, while Chonburi gets only about 200 cases per day. Our infection rate is a lot lower than in Bangkok, yet we are not allowed to serve alcohol. The government could allow only SHA-certified restaurants and hotels in Pattaya to serve booze initially. Once the infection rate drops, then the authorities can consider reopening entertainment venues,” Thanet said.

Pisoon Saekoo, president of the Eastern Thai Hotels Association, said banning booze in Pattaya restaurants is not a solution, as outbreaks can be sparked by partygoers anyway. Besides, he said, booze is still being sold at all convenience stores, so stopping restaurants from serving alcohol is not really the answer.