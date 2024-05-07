\"United We Play\" initiative by Manchester United & Apollo Tyres ends in Bangkok

This is the second time the event was conducted in the country as part of the brand’s efforts to leverage its association with the football club.
United We Play is an initiative by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United to support young footballers by giving them a platform to showcase their skills to motivate aspiring footballers to continue playing, by engaging with them and introducing them to global training methodologies.
This is the fourth season of United We Play, after three successful editions globally conducted in India, UAE, Thailand and Nepal, which has seen more than 24,000 players participating, to win a chance to travel to Old Trafford, home of Manchester United. The second edition in Bangkok saw 450+ participants showcasing their skills. Aryan Bose and Chanasorm Chaithm emerged as the winners from this region.
The fourth season was launched late last year at an event with Manchester United legend Louis Saha, where he spoke about the importance of grassroots development and initiatives like United We Play that encourage young footballers to participate in sports.
Aryan Bose and Chanasorm Chaithm have advanced to the final round of scouting from this region. The best player from the three will be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford to participate in exciting activities like a matchday experience, training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches, and interactions with Manchester United Legends.
Last year saw Liam Emery emerge as the winner and bag this chance.
Commenting on the event, and the talent, Mr Manish Maharaj, ASEAN Business Head, Apollo Tyres, said "We are going with a vision to create awareness of sports among kids across the world. In Thailand, we are working with the same vision and who knows that one of the kids here can be one of the future stars of any English Premier League or will play in the national team one day. We are committed to our social responsibilities and will try to continue and grow this initiative year over year. However, we need your support at the same time to remain our brand ambassadors to create more and more awareness for this initiative of ours."
The theme for United We Play as envisioned by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United is to enable access to global standards in player development by engaging the youth via sport and helping them perform at their best.