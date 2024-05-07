\"United We Play\" initiative by Manchester United & Apollo Tyres ends in Bangkok

This is the second time the event was conducted in the country as part of the brand’s efforts to leverage its association with the football club.

United We Play is an initiative by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United to support young footballers by giving them a platform to showcase their skills to motivate aspiring footballers to continue playing, by engaging with them and introducing them to global training methodologies.

This is the fourth season of United We Play, after three successful editions globally conducted in India, UAE, Thailand and Nepal, which has seen more than 24,000 players participating, to win a chance to travel to Old Trafford, home of Manchester United. The second edition in Bangkok saw 450+ participants showcasing their skills. Aryan Bose and Chanasorm Chaithm emerged as the winners from this region.