27 held in Pattaya for illegal partying

Police had received a tip-off that a karaoke bar in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district was in full swing despite the temporary closure of entertainment venues in line with Covid-control measures.
Officers arrived to find one of the karaoke rooms filled with a group of tourists drinking alcohol and singing loudly.
Thailand has been under partial lockdown since April due to a surge in Covid-19 infections, though it plans to open several cities, including Pattaya, to foreign tourists next month.
Published : October 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
